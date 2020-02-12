

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical technology company Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY.PK) said it will pursue the so-called Upgrading phase of its Strategy 2025 in a focused manner over the coming years. It is renewing its commitment to Germany.



'We will pursue the so-called Upgrading phase of our Strategy 2025 in a focused manner over the coming years. At the same time, we are renewing our commitment to Germany,' said CEO Bernd Montag at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.



The CEO also said that the upgrading phase will run until the end of fiscal year 2022. For the current fiscal year, the company aims to achieve revenue growth on a comparable basis of five to six percent, with adjusted basic earnings per share rising six to twelve percent over the previous year.



In fiscal years 2021 and 2022, revenue is expected to grow by more than five prevent each year on a comparable basis and adjusted basic earnings per share should record an annual increase of around ten percent.



