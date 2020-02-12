Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M21 ISIN: US29444U7000 Ticker-Symbol: EQN2 
Tradegate
12.02.20
17:32 Uhr
569,00 Euro
+7,20
+1,28 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINIX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
570,00
574,60
22:31
569,40
574,30
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINIX
EQUINIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EQUINIX INC569,00+1,28 %