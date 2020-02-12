

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $2.9 billion, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $2.8 billion, or $0.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cisco Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.3 billion or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $12.0 billion from $12.4 billion last year.



Cisco Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.3 Bln. vs. $3.3 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.77 vs. $0.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q2): $12.0 Bln vs. $12.4 Bln last year.



