

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL):



-Earnings: $223 million in Q4 vs. -$2412 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.21 in Q4 vs. -$2.26 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, CenturyLink, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $352 million or $0.33 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.33 per share -Revenue: $5.57 billion in Q4 vs. $5.78 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CENTURYLINK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de