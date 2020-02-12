

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO):



-Earnings: -$20 million in Q4 vs. $390 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q4 vs. $0.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $55 million or $0.07 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.10 per share -Revenue: $1.22 billion in Q4 vs. $1.77 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

