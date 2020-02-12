Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853881 ISIN: US4595061015 Ticker-Symbol: IFF 
Frankfurt
12.02.20
18:02 Uhr
127,00 Euro
-2,00
-1,55 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,00
129,00
22:57
128,00
129,00
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC127,00-1,55 %