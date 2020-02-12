

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter loss of $3.06 million or $0.37 per share, compared with last year's loss of $3.07 million or $0.45 per share.



Fourth-quarter adjusted loss was $2.4 million or $0.29 per share, compared with $2.6 million or $0.38 per share last year.



Revenues for the fourth quarter were $2.87 million, compared with $3.23 million in the fourth quarter last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected loss of $0.31 per share on revenues of $2.93 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



New product revenue was $0.7 million, 47% lower than a year ago, while mature product revenues were $2.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.9 million last year.



