CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Thursday scheduled to release January figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are predicted to be flat on month and up 1.5 percent on year after adding 0.1 percent on month and 0.9 percent on year in December.



Australia will see its consumer inflation forecast for February; in January, the forecast called for an increase of 4.7 percent.



