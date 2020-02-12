

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Kinross Gold Corporation (K.TO, KGC) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $521.5 million or $0.41 per share, compared with net loss of $27.7 million or $0.02 per share last year.



Adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $156.0 million or $0.13 per share.



Revenues for the quarter were $996.2 million, up from $786.5 million last year. Production for the quarter was 645,344 gold equivalent ounces.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.10 per share on revenues of $988.82 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



