

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in January, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.



That exceeded expectations for a flat reading following the 0.1 percent increase in December.



On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 1.7 percent - again beating forecasts for 1.5 percent and up sharply from 0.9 percent in the previous month.



Export prices were up 0.3 percent on month and down 1.4 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices gained 0.7 percent on month and fell 0.7 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX