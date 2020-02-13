Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853802 ISIN: AU000000NAB4 Ticker-Symbol: NAL 
Tradegate
12.02.20
13:48 Uhr
16,278 Euro
+0,358
+2,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,024
16,374
12.02.
15,916
16,326
12.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED16,278+2,25 %