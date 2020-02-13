

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX) reported that its net profit after tax for fiscal year 2019 dropped to US$343 million from last year's US$1.36 billion.



Underlying net profit after tax was US$1.063 billion prior to the deduction of a US$720 million non-cash impairment for the Kitimat LNG assets in Western Canada.



Operating revenue decreased to US$4.87 billion from US$5.24 billion in the prior year. Production was 89.6 Mmboe, down from 91.4 Mmboe last year.



The company declared a final dividend of 55 US cents per share, compared to 91 US cents per share paid last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

