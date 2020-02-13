

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Thursday that Frankfurt Airport's passenger traffic for January slid 0.7 percent to about 4.6 million passengers.



The Group attributed the decline mainly to the weak performance of domestic and European traffic that coincided with a considerable consolidation in airline flight offerings.



In late January, traffic volume at Frankfurt Airport was further dented by flight cancellations to and from China in the wake of the corona virus outbreak.



Aircraft movements shrank by 3.4 percent and accumulated maximum takeoff weights declined by 2.1 percent during the month.



Cargo throughput, comprising airfreight and airmail, dropped by 8.6 percent, mainly from the earlier timing of the Chinese New Year and initial effects of the corona virus outbreak.



