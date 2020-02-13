

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's final inflation data for January. Inflation is seen at 1.7 percent in January, unchanged from the flash estimate.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the yen and the franc, it held steady against the greenback. Against the pound, it rose.



The euro was worth 1.0871 against the greenback, 119.38 against the yen, 1.0628 against the franc and 0.8395 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX