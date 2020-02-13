

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) reported that its preliminary operating result or EBIT for the fiscal year 2019 rose about 8.8 percent to 222 million euros from 204 million euros in the prior year.



Group revenue grew by 6.8 percent to 1.38 billion euros from last year's 1.29 billion euros.



The company will publish the 2019 Annual Report and a business forecast for the 2020 financial year at 7.30 a.m. on 25 March 2020.



