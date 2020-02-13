

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX Group (REL.L), a provider of information-based analytics and decision tools, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 net profit grew 6 percent to 1.51 billion pounds from 1.42 billion pounds last year. Earnings per share increased 8 percent to 77.4 pence from 71.9 pence last year.



Adjusted net profit was 1.81 billion pounds, compared to 1.67 billion pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 93.0 pence, compared to 84.7 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 2.20 billion pounds, up 3 percent from 2.15 billion pounds a year ago.



Revenue for the year increased 5 percent to 7.87 billion pounds from 7.49 billion pounds last year. Revenue grew 2 percent at constant rates, and 4 percent on an underlying basis.



Further, the company proposed a full year dividend of 45.7 pence per share, up 9%.



Regarding share buybacks, the company said it intends to deploy a total of 400 million pounds in 2020, of which 100 million pounds has already been completed.



Looking ahead, the company said key business trends in the early part of 2020 are consistent with recent years. The company is confident to deliver another year of underlying growth in revenue and in adjusted operating profit, together with growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis



Separately, RELX announced that, after serving for over ten years as Chair, Anthony Habgood has decided to retire from the Board when a successor has been appointed.



