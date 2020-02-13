

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola HBC AG, a leading bottler of The Coca-Cola Company, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the full year ended 31 December 2019 rose to 487.5 million euros or 1.33 euros per share from 447.4 million euros or 1.21 euros per share in the previous year.



Comparable net profit of 522.2 million euros and comparable earnings per basic share of 1.436 euros were 8.7% and 10.0% higher than in the prior-year period, respectively.



Annual net sales revenue were 7.03 billion euros, up 5.5% on a reported basis, benefiting from a 1.1 percentage point positive impact from currency movements in the Russian Rouble and Swiss Franc against the Euro.



The Board of Directors proposed an ordinary dividend of €0.62 per share, an 8.8% increase on 2018.



The company said it is confident that it is well on track to deliver its 2020 commitments and to make solid progress on its 2025 growth agenda.



For 2020, the company expects volume to continue to grow in all three segments. It expects the impact on EBIT from foreign currency to be break-even in the year, considering current spot rates and hedging positions.



