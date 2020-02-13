

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales grew at the fastest pace in twenty months in December, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Retail sales increased 5.1 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.8 percent rise in November.



The latest annual growth was the biggest since April 2018, when it grew 5.7 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 3.9 percent in December.



In 2019, retail sales rose 3.4 percent from the previous year. The sales volume increased 2.5 percent.



Sales of non-food and food stores increased by 2.9 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, in 2019.



Online sales gained 16.6 percent in 2109 compared to last year.



