

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $37.70 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $157.85 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.06 billion last year.



Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.31 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year.



