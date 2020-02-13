

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.77 billion, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $6.85 billion, or $4.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.04 billion or $1.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $20.64 billion from $19.52 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.04 Bln. vs. $2.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.45 vs. $1.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q4): $20.64 Bln vs. $19.52 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

