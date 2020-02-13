

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Iron Mountain Inc. (IRM) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.15 to 1.25 per share on revenues between $4.375 billion and $4.475 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.21 per share on revenues of $4.31 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On Tuesday, Iron Mountain's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6185 per share for the first quarter, payable on April 6, 2020, for shareholders of record on March 16, 2020.



