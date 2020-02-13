

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Thursday reported a swing to fourth quarter net profit attributable to AIG common shareholders of $922 million, or $1.03 per share, compared to net loss attributable to AIG common shareholders of $622 million, or $0.70 per share, in the prior-year quarter.



The company said the favorable impact of General Insurance underwriting and reinsurance actions, favorable net prior year loss reserve development of $153 million, a reduction in pre-tax net catastrophe losses of $385 million compared to the prior-year quarter, and an increase of $833 million in net investment income helped to record the black from the red.



On an adjusted basis, earnings were $919 million, or $1.03 per share. On average, Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $1.00 per share.



For the full year of 2019, net profit attributable to AIG common shareholders was $3.3 billion, or $3.74 per share, compared to a net loss attributable of $6 million, or $0.01 per share, in the prior year. Adjusted after-tax income attributable to AIG common shareholders was $4.1 billion, or $4.59 per common share, for the full year of 2019.



AIG said it remains committed to achieving a 10 percent Adjusted ROCE by the end of 2021.



In a separate announcement, AIG's Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on common stock, par value $2.50 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 30, 2020 to stockholders on record at the close of business on March 16, 2020.



The Board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $365.625 per share on AIG Series A 5.85 percent Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, holders of depositary shares will receive $0.365625 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on March 16, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

