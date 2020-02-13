Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881347 ISIN: CA3495531079 Ticker-Symbol: 12F 
Tradegate
13.02.20
14:11 Uhr
40,200 Euro
+0,200
+0,50 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FORTIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORTIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,200
40,600
16:11
40,200
40,400
16:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FORTIS
FORTIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORTIS INC40,200+0,50 %