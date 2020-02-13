

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) reported a fourth-quarter adjusted loss per share of $0.10 compared to profit of $0.05, previous year. Adjusted net loss was $172 million compared to profit of $149 million. Adjusted EBITDA declined year-on-year to $63 million from $370 million.



Fourth-quarter revenues were down 2% to $4.20 billion from $4.30 billion, previous year.



For fiscal 2020, revenues from sustaining business aircraft and Transportation activities are expected to grow organically by double-digit percentage. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT are expected to increase to approximately 7.0% and 3.5% respectively, for the fiscal year. Free cash flow is expected to be positive in 2020, excluding Credit and RVG payments.



