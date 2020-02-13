Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855369 ISIN: US7835491082 Ticker-Symbol: RYD 
Tradegate
13.02.20
16:09 Uhr
43,400 Euro
-2,800
-6,06 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
RYDER SYSTEM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RYDER SYSTEM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,400
43,600
16:30
43,400
43,600
16:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RYDER SYSTEM
RYDER SYSTEM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RYDER SYSTEM INC43,400-6,06 %