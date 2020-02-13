

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) said, in 2019, the company's pipeline delivered 55 key project and formulation advancements, and provided farmers with more than 450 newly commercialized hybrids and varieties of corn, soybeans, cotton and vegetables. The advancements include a new herbicide molecule, the first new post-emergence mode of action for broad acre weed control in 30 years, which has showed effective control of key resistant grasses in early research.



The company's breeding and biotechnology approaches to create short stature corn are advancing to Phase 3. XtendFlex soybeans, the next generation of weed control for soybeans, is advancing to launch phase this spring in the U.S., pending regulatory approvals.



