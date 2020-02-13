

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $289.3 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $301.0 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $291.7 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $2.58 billion from $2.53 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $291.7 Mln. vs. $260.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q4): $2.58 Bln vs. $2.53 Bln last year.



