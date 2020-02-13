

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $340 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $44 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $263 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.6% to $2.36 billion from $1.69 billion last year.



Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $263 Mln. vs. $175 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.95 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q4): $2.36 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.



