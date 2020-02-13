

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) announced it now expects fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.48 to $3.53. The guidance includes a benefit from CNG tax credits of approximately 4 cents. Republic expects an increase in revenue of 4.25 to 5.00 percent. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.50. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2020, Republic expects adjusted free cash flow to be in the range of $1.175 billion to $1.225 billion. The guidance includes a net benefit from CNG tax credits of approximately $30 million.



Fourth-quarter adjusted net income was $0.91 per share, compared to $0.80, last year. Revenue was $2.58 billion compared to $2.53 billion, previous year.



Republic announced that its Board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.405 per share for stockholders of record on April 1, 2020. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2020.



