

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) announced, for the first quarter of 2020, the company expects: revenue between $522 million to $532 million; non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 63%, and non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 34%.



Fourth-quarter non-GAAP net income per share was $2.29 compared to $2.25, a year ago. Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.2%, compared to 64.1%. Revenue was $552.5 million, a decline of 7.2% from last year.



Arista also announced it has acquired Big Switch Networks, a network monitoring and SDN (Software Defined Networking) pioneer.



Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. were down 5% after hours.



