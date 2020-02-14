

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said the China National Medical Products Administration has approved Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. The company noted that approval in China comes less than a year after the FDA and EMA approvals in the indication.



In January 2020, the China National Medical Products Administration also accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application for Tecentriq in combination with Avastin for the treatment of people with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.



