

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Crédit Agricole Group reported that its net income Group share for the fourth-quarter increased 39.2 percent to 2.19 billion euros from the previous year.



Underlying net income grew 22.1 percent to 1.99 billion euros from the prior year.



Quarterly underlying revenues were 8.60 billion euros, up 6.7 percent from last year.



Credit Agricole SA's fourth-quarter net income increased 64.9 percent to 1.66 billion euros from the prior year.



Underlying net income grew 23.5 percent year-over-year to 1.32 billion euros. Underlying earnings per share were 0.42 euros, up 28.1% from last year.



Underlying revenues were 5.18 billion euros up 7.7 percent from the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CREDIT AGRICOLE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de