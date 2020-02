BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.30 am ET Friday, producer and import price figures are due from Switzerland. Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc fell against its major rivals.



The Swiss franc was worth 1.0623 against the euro, 1.2792 against the pound, 0.9800 against the greenback and 112.03 against the yen at 2:25 am ET.



