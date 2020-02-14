

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German economy stagnated in the fourth quarter of 2019 amid slower consumption and weaker exports, preliminary figures from Destatis showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product was unchanged from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis. Economists had forecast 0.1 percent growth.



The third quarter growth was revised up to 0.2 percent from 0.1 percent.



On a non-adjusted basis, GDP rose 0.3 percent year-on-year after a revised 1.1 percent expansion in the third quarter. Economists had forecast 0.2 percent growth.



On a working-day basis, the economy grew 0.4 percent year-on-year after a revised 0.6 percent increase in the previous quarter. Economists were looking for a 0.3 percent growth.



In the full year 2019, the economy grew 0.6 percent.



