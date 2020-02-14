

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Syngenta AG (SYT) reported full year 2019 net income of $1.45 billion compared to $1.447 billion, prior year. Excluding capitalized development and restructuring and impairment, adjusted net income improved 3% to $1.43 billion.



Fiscal 2019 sales were $13.6 billion, flat with 2018, 4 percent higher at constant exchange rates including price increases in Brazil to mitigate the decline of the Brazilian real. Crop Protection sales of $10.6 billion were 1 percent higher, 5 percent at constant exchange rates. Seeds sales were down 4 percent, flat at CER.



