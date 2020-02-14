

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary industry activity declined unexpectedly in December, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.



The tertiary industry activity index fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in December. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent rise.



Among the major industries, transport and postal activities, wholesale trade, business services, finance and insurance, goods rental business, and electricity, gas, heat supply, water supply declined in December.



Meanwhile, retail trade, living and amusement-related services, medical, health care and welfare, information and communication industry, and real estate business increased.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary industry activity declined 0.8 percent in December.



