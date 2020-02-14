

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L) reported IFRS profit before tax of 902.0 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to 1.10 billion pounds, prior year. IFRS earnings per share was 78.9 pence compared to 104.8 pence, principally reflecting lower realised and unrealised gains in the wholly-owned portfolio. Adjusted profit before tax increased by 10.8 percent to 267.5 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 24.3 pence compared to 23.3 pence.



Fiscal year 2019 revenue increased to 432.5 million pounds from 369.0 million pounds, prior year. Net rental income increased to 281.3 million pounds from 247.6 million pounds, reflecting the positive net impact of like-for-like rental growth, development completions and investment activity during the period, offset by the impact of disposals.



The Board recommended an increase in the final dividend per share by 1.15 pence to 14.4 pence. The total dividend for the year will be 20.7 pence, a rise of 10.1 percent on 2018. The Board has decided to retain a scrip dividend option for the 2019 final dividend.



