

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - South West Water, part of the Pennon Group Plc. (PNN.L), has accepted Ofwat's final determination on water and sewerage bill.



Ofwat's industry price review sets out how much water companies can invest and charge customers over the next five years.



In December, the regulator ordered water companies in England and Wales to cut bills. So, the average household's water and sewerage bill will drop by about £17 per year in England and Wales.



'Importantly for customers, by 2025 South West Water bills will be lower than they are today and lower than they were 15 years earlier,' Pennon said today.



