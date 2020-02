BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat releases Eurozone flash GDP estimate and foreign trade figures. The economy is forecast to grow 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, in line with previous estimate.



Ahead of the data, the euro rose against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.0846 against the greenback, 119.08 against the yen, 1.0639 against the franc and 0.8321 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



