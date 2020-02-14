

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's economic growth more than doubled in the fourth quarter, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.



The economy grew at a pace of 1.5 percent from the third quarter, when gross domestic product gained 0.6 percent.



Year-on-yar, GDP growth improved to a seasonally adjusted 4.2 percent from 3.2 percent. Likewise, unadjusted GDP growth climbed to 4.3 percent from 3 percent.



In the year 2019, GDP increased by 4.1 percent as compared to 4.4 percent rise in 2018, data showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX