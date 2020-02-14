

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in nearly two years in January, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.7 percent increase in December.



The latest inflation was the highest since February 2018, when it was 3.5 percent.



Prices for education grew 7.4 percent annually in January and those of hotels, cafes and restaurants, and transportation rose by 6.3 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in January following a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month.



