

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer prices rose for the third month in a row in January, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.8 percent increase in December.



The prices for transportation grew 5.2 percent annually in December and those of health, and hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 1.6 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 1.7 percent in January, after a 0.7 percent rise in the prior month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.1 percent annually in January and declined 1.3 percent from the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the import prices grew 11.4 percent in December, following a 4.0 percent rise in November. This was the highest since June 2018, when prices rose 11.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, import prices rose 3.2 percent in December, following a 0.8 percent increase.



In 2019, import prices rose 3.0 percent from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX