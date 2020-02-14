

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fanim Industries has recalled about 70,000 units of Harbor Breeze Santa Ana ceiling fans for possible injury hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.



The company said the fan's blade holders can break causing the blade to eject from the fan, leading to injury.



The recall involves Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana ceiling fan that has two dark walnut fan blades, brushed nickel blade arm holders and a frosted white glass globe containing a light bulb.



The model number LP8294LBN of these fans can be on the fan motor as well as on the inside of the battery compartment cover of the included handheld remote control.



The company received 210 reports of the fan blade breaking or ejecting from the fan, including 10 reports of a fan blade hitting consumers to cause injury.



Fanim Industries advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled ceiling fan and contact the firm for free replacement of blade holders.



The ceiling fans were manufactured in China for Zionsville, Indiana-based Fanim Industries and imported to the U.S. by Mooresville, North Carolina-based LG Sourcing, Inc. They were sold exclusively at Lowe's stores across the U.S. and online at www.lowes.com May 2014 through January 2016 for about $150.



