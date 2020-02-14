

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Fusion Packaging I, L.P. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to its Beauty + Home segment margins.



FusionPKG, a provider of airless and color cosmetics packaging, and conception-to-launch turnkey solutions for the North American beauty market, has approximately 100 employees across its headquarters in Dallas, sales and design offices in New York and Los Angeles, and operations in New Jersey and China.



Stephan Tanda, Aptar CEO, said: 'This acquisition is a key step in our strategy to address market demands for fast beauty solutions with differentiated design and decorative offerings. FusionPKG's expertise in turnkey solutions is especially valuable to disruptive indie brands, as well as large established customers requiring expeditious launches.'



