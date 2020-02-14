Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Nächster Volltreffer gelandet! Ausbruch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886413 ISIN: US0383361039 Ticker-Symbol: AGT 
Tradegate
14.02.20
16:20 Uhr
108,10 Euro
+0,85
+0,79 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
APTARGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APTARGROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,80
108,00
16:32
107,75
108,05
16:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APTARGROUP
APTARGROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APTARGROUP INC108,10+0,79 %