

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economy grew at a slightly slower pace in the final quarter of 2019, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product grew a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent from the third quarter, when the economy expanded 0.4 percent.



Growth was underpinned by market services including hotels and restaurants, trade and business services, while manufacturing sector acted as a drag, the agency said. Exports were also weaker.



Total employment rose 0.2 percent from the previous quarter.



In the year 2019, the Danish economy grew 2.1 percent.



