Rocky 2020: Web Traffic and the Challenge to Trump

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2020 / In a once crowed field, the run for the GOP Presidential Nomination has seemed like it was already over. But then there was the Iowa Caucus. Trump did not secure all of Iowas delegation. Instead he lost one. That may not seem like much but it lead to a change in web traffic that, does seem to matter.

Ballotpedia, an online leader in reporting up to date happenings in the political realm, does a little extra than reporting on the black and white facts. They also show the behind the scenes information that indicates to operatives, what strategy to move to next.

Ballotpedia says on their website, "Our objective in publishing these figures is to provide readers with the same information that we have on the levels of interest that 2020 presidential candidates are drawing. We hope that you will enjoy exploring and finding trends in the data."

And looking at the jumps over the last few weeks, voters are seemingly checking out contenders, namely Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente. See below.

As the political environment shifts and appears to be more divisive than functional, De La Fuente's Chief of Staff, Angela Fisher, responded by saying, "He has been fighting corruption within elections since 2016 and is a champion in fighting FOR all Americans. He believes all Americans deserve the same opportunities to achieve the American Dream."

Rocky De La Fuente has been fighting for the underdog his whole life. His humble beginnings in San Diego and his childhood on both sides of the US border led him to develop an entrepreneurial spirit and a strong work ethic early in life. He persevered in the face of adversity and overcame obstacles to achieve the American dream.

Rocky often states that America is more than a geography. It is more than political rivalry and theater. America was made great by providing and ensuring a freedom, to build a dream. The American Dream is the both the ideal and the work horse that has made this nation and its people great.

He has developed the street smarts and common sense that will serve him in bringing transformation and practical solutions to the problems that Americans face. Just as Rocky battled in court for 9 years and won the right to fly the American flag on a prominent landmark to honor our country, he will fight for The American Dream.

"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it.

