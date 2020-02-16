

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to have fallen a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on quarter and 3.8 percent on year after rising 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year in the three months prior. Nominal GDP is tipped to fall 0.6 percent after adding 0.6 percent in Q3.



Japan also will see final December numbers for industrial production; the previous reading suggested an increase of 1.3 percent on month and a decline of 3.0 percent on year.



New Zealand will see January results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in December, the index score was 51.9.



China will provide January figures for new home prices; in December, prices were up 0.4 percent on month.



Thailand will release Q4 numbers for GDP; in the previous three months, GDP added 0.1 percent on quarter and 2.4 percent on year.



Singapore will see January figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were worth SGD41.48 billion and exports were at SGD45.06 billion for a trade surplus of SGD3.48 billion.



Indonesia will provide January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports were worth $14.50 billion and exports were at $14.47 billion for a trade deficit of $28.2 million.



