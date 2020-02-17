Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856547 ISIN: ZAE000013181 Ticker-Symbol: RPHA 
Tradegate
17.02.20
09:23 Uhr
79,45 Euro
-0,20
-0,25 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,15
80,20
10:03
77,55
79,70
10:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED79,45-0,25 %