

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill Plc. (WMH.L) said it has appointed Adrian Marsh as its Chief Financial Officer. He will be appointed as an Executive Director later in the year.



As previously announced, William Hill's current CFO, Ruth Prior will be leaving the company to join Element Materials Technology.



The effective date of Adrian's appointment to the Board and Ruth's departure will be announced in due course, William Hill said.



Adrian will join William Hill from DS Smith, where he has been Group CFO for the past seven years. He is a Non-Executive director of John Wood Group PLC and chair of its Audit Committee.



Separately, DS Smith said that Adrian Marsh, Chief Financial Officer, will leave the Group to become Chief Financial Officer of William Hill.



A process to determine a successor is now underway and Adrian will work with the Chief Executive Officer and the Board to ensure an orderly transition.



DS Smith noted that Adrian's contract requires him to give 12 months' notice and his departure date will be determined in due course.



