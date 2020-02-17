Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 633847 ISIN: GB0031698896 Ticker-Symbol: WHI 
Tradegate
14.02.20
16:01 Uhr
2,171 Euro
-0,008
-0,37 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLIAM HILL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILLIAM HILL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,170
2,218
10:10
2,181
2,217
10:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DS SMITH
DS SMITH PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DS SMITH PLC4,396-2,09 %
WILLIAM HILL PLC2,171-0,37 %