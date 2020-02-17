

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The Bertrandt Group (BDTG.DE) reported that its first-quarter post-tax earnings declined to 8.71 million euros from 11.93 million euros in the previous year.



EBIT for the quarter decreased to 14.29 million euros from 18.33 million euros in the same period last year.



The decline was primarily attributable to projects being stopped or delayed on the part of customers as a consequence of the ongoing transformation process in automotive industry.



For the first-quarter, total revenues were 263.32 million euros, up from 262.26 million euros a year ago.



The company said that the further course of the fiscal year 2019/2020 will continue to be shaped by the heterogenous developments in the automotive sector the ultimate outcomes of which cannot be wholly predicted at the present juncture.



Bertrandt specified that it confirms its forecast for the year as a whole.



