Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 523280 ISIN: DE0005232805 Ticker-Symbol: BDT 
Xetra
17.02.20
10:01 Uhr
52,70 Euro
+0,30
+0,57 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BERTRANDT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BERTRANDT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,40
52,60
10:08
52,30
52,60
10:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BERTRANDT
BERTRANDT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BERTRANDT AG52,70+0,57 %